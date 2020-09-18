PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host Pirate Day from, 3-4 p.m., Friday.
Although still closed to walk-in services, the library will give away bags of pirate-themed treasure to walk-up guests. Participants should knock on the front door and a staff member will present a bag of crafts and activities to take home — 200 bags will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
“The pirate swag bags will include activities, crafts and small treasures for aspiring pirates to enjoy,” Youth Librarian Jacqueline Seekam said. “We want to give everyone fun things to do safely at home.”
The library is also encouraging patrons to learn how to talk like a pirate by using the library’s database, Mango Languages. It includes over 70 different languages and is available free to anyone with a library card.
The Palmdale City Library is currently open for phone reference only and by appointment for holds pickup. Hours of phone operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.
For more information or to obtain a library card, call at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
