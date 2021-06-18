Country music star Trace Adkins returns to the Antelope Valley at 8 p.m. June 27 with his “The Way I Wanna Go Tour,” performing live in concert at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way.
The visit will mark the 59-year-old Grammy-nominated “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” singer’s fifth visit to the Antelope Valley stage since 2002.
Adkins made his debut in 1996 with the album “Dreamin’ Out Loud.” The towering baritone has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville — a remarkable run for one of country music’s most easily identifiable stars.
A three-time Grammy Award nominee, Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for “You’re Gonna Miss This” and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone” in 2010. The Grand Ole Opry member is also an author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross, for which he raised more than $1.5 million dollars as the winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.
Tickets cost $25. Parking costs $5. Cash only. The event includes a beer garden and food trucks.
Under City of Lancaster guidelines as of June 16, the following items will be enforced. Those not adhering to the policies written below will be asked to vacate the event without refund:
• Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear face masks unless eating or drinking.
• No outside food or drink will be permitted.
• Large bags, backpacks, coolers or the like will not be permitted to enter the facility.
• All attendees who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.
• All attendees are subject to bag and temperature check upon entry.
• All City of Lancaster community events are gang free, no colors events, as per Ordinance 953, Section 9.18.010
With the latest update from Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the opening of the state, the city will adhere to the guidelines set forth for this event and all upcoming events. Vaccinations are no longer necessary to sit in the 100s section.
All tickets sold will continue to be subject to any restrictions or limitations on capacity or attendance that may be established or revised by state, county, or city authorities at any time. Refunds may be required.
