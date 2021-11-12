Antelope Valley High School and Antelope Valley College graduate, artist and curator Kristine Schomaker has her first museum exhibition — “Perceive Me” — at Lancaster’s Museum of Art and History Cedar through Dec. 12.
In “Perceive Me,” the plus-size artist challenges us to examine our acceptance of differences, especially related to size.
“I have an eating disorder and I’m also curvy,” Schomaker said. “I’m plus-sized.”
A lot of her work has previously been about body image, talking about body positivity and society’s perception of beauty.
“I think I was having a conversation about self-confidence and validation and where ideas about our own beauty come from, or not,” Schomaker said. “It occurred to me that oftentimes, our self-worth comes from what we imagine others think of us.”
She wanted to see herself through other artists’ eyes, so she invited 20 friends who were figurative artists to do portraits of her. She posted the project on Instagram and soon, other artists wanted to join.
In the end, Schomaker posed nude for 60 artists who did portraits of her. The results are a celebration of, and for, anyone who has ever felt less than beautiful.
Schomaker’s exhibition took courage, no doubt.
“A lot of people have told me that,” she said. “A lot of people coming in there have said, ‘I could never do this.’ ”
Schomaker never expected that she could do such a project.
“I’ve always been pretty self-conscious, but as an artist, I didn’t even question it,” she said. “I just knew I had to use my body as art and I had to get the message out there, to add on to the conversation about being judged based on your size, how you look.”
The Los Angeles-based Schomaker graduated from AV High in 1991. She went on to attend and eventually teach at Antelope Valley College. She has been exhibiting her work since the late 1990s.
“I collaborated with each artist that did a portrait of me and so I call it a performance,” she said.
When Schomaker met with each artist, they talked about the project and figured out what they were going to do. Some of the artists took pictures, some took video.
“It’s much more than the work in the show, it’s also the interaction that I had with each of the artists as they were portraying me,” she said. “That was the really special part of the project and entrusting them.”
“Perceive Me” is on display through Dec. 12 at MOAH Cedar, 44857 Cedar Ave. For more information, visit www.moahcedar.org or call 661-723-6250.
