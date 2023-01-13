James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash will come to the Lancaster Performing Arts Center main stage on Jan. 22 as part of the Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association 2022-23 season.
Garner and his longtime back-up band, the Tennessee Three — Reggie Gay on lead guitar, Chris Akin on bass and Nick Auriemmo on drums — celebrate the life and music of the legendary “Man in Black” with a faithful recreation of Cash’s biggest hits including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line” and “A Boy Named Sue.”
In between the music, Garner shares historical accounts and personal anecdotes about Cash. Garner and his band consider themselves fans who are performing for fans.
For Garner, the love of Cash’s music started at an early age.
“I started listening to Johnny Cash music when I was about 12 years old,” he said according, to his website. “The first song I heard by him was ‘Don’t Take Your Guns to Town’ and I was hooked. A few years later, I saw the Man in Black in concert and got to meet him backstage following the show. Shaking hands with Johnny Cash is still the coolest experience I’ve ever had.”
Now, Garner and band keep the Cash music alive, touring across the country.
The concert is scheduled for 2 p.m., Jan. 22 at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, 750 West Lancaster Blvd. Tickets cost $39 each, $35.10 for military and seniors 62 years and older and $20 for youth 17 and younger.
