James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash will come to the Lancaster Performing Arts Center on Jan.. 22.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association

James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash will come to the Lancaster Performing Arts Center main stage on Jan. 22 as part of the Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association 2022-23 season.

Garner and his longtime back-up band, the Tennessee Three — Reggie Gay on lead guitar, Chris Akin on bass and Nick Auriemmo on drums — celebrate the life and music of the legendary “Man in Black” with a faithful recreation of Cash’s biggest hits including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line” and “A Boy Named Sue.”  

