PALMDALE — The music and dancing of the king of Pop will be front-and-center at the Palmdale Amphitheater, as the City of Palmdale presents the Michael Jackson Tribute “I Am King” on Saturday, as part of its summer concert series.
Featuring Michael Firestone as Michael Jackson singing and dancing live, while backed by a cast of musicians and Broadway and Las Vegas dancers, the performance will be a musical and visual journey into the world of the king of Pop.
Firestone brings Jackson to life in an explosion of energy, featuring renditions of Jackson’s biggest hits including “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Man in the Mirror,” “Human Nature” and many more.
“This is as close as you’ll get to seeing the king of Pop live in concert,” Palmdale’s
director of Parks and Recreation, Keri Smith, said. “Fans of Michael Jackson and lovers of great music and show are going to be treated to an unforgettable evening of outstanding entertainment and fun.”
Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com
General admission tickets are $15 each. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult, tickets not required. Parking is free. A Palmdale Amphitheater sun shade will be given to the first 100 adults to come through the entrance gates.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival-style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and the on-site concessions, including beer and wine. The performance begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.palmdaleamphitheater.com and on-site the day of the event at 5 p.m., unless sold-out in advance.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged.
Outside food, beverages, coolers and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.
The Palmdale Amphitheater is at 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
