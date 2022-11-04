Takin’ It Back

Meghan Trainor is back with that Doo-Wop style of music that made her famous, but this time adding a twist to it.

Her new album “Takin’ It Back,” isn’t your usual journey of self love; this is a more mature Trainor. Riding the ups and downs we all secretly experience, moments of bursting confidence to self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality.

