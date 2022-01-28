What they don’t teach you about being in a band, you learn yourself. Playing your instrument is only one piece of the puzzle.
How will the songs be recorded? Who will do it and where? Who will create our album artwork? There are many questions that need answers and ultimately, many hats are worn.
Over the last two years, the local band, Frequency of Bread, has spent time honing their craft, playing live shows and writing songs. On Jan. 1, their hard work and dedication came to fruition with the release of their debut EP, “It Only Takes Two Slices Of Bread To Make A Sandwich.”
Their music blurs the lines of genres, bouncing between Math Rock, Progressive Rock, Jazz and others. Recently, I spoke with drummer Randy Engelhardt and guitarist River Hubbs to learn abut the band and how this EP was created.
Jesse Davidson: In your Spotify bio, it states “In the Beginning, there was BREAD. The bread descended down from heaven and declared upon all of mankind that it shall only take two sides of bread to make a sandwich.” Is this EP an extension of the bread/food theme?
River Hubbs: So in the Bible it says, “In the Beginning...” those are the very first words. Throughout the book, there are references to bread. We kind of play off of that. That just started by accident.
Randy Engelhardt: The name sounded funny and it took me a while to convince River to have it as a name. We wanted to be serious and the name is definitely not.
JD: This happens with some bands and artists. The themes and imagery are very silly but the music is serious.
RH: I think a problem with being a musician is sometimes, you can get too serious about it. Especially when it comes to trying to be a band, playing shows and getting followers. It’s better to take that part less serious, which is why (we have) our front of fun and jokes. The music itself, we put our hearts into seriously. The whole idea of being a band is for fun, ultimately.
JD: Do you find that writing instrumental music with just a two-piece band is more freeing or limiting?
RH: It’s definitely a challenge coming up with something that can sound full enough, but there’s a lot more freedom. I can literally play any note, any chord. Even if it sounds bad, you can figure something to do with it. Somewhere to go. It’s really just as crazy rhythmically as we can get, is the limit of what we can do.
Randy: When we first started jamming with each other, we were both on guitar. We both had to stay on the same key. I switched to drums and even though I was barely able to play, there was a lot more freedom and we could feel it.
JD: So out of necessity, you switched to drums to have that rhythmic element in the band?
Randy: Not out of necessity, just out of fun.
RH: We couldn’t find a drummer and we had a drum set. He just started trying to play and it’s just been the two of us, really. He learned to play the drums just like that.
JD: Tina Weymouth, the bassist from Talking Heads, has a similar story. She essentially learned to play while in that band. I think you create a more unique style that way.
Randy: Oh definitely. I learned to play while River was learning how to play guitar.
RH: We’re both learning more and more and making weirder sounds. We’re trying to make the weirdest sound we can make. Thats our goal as a band.
JD: Where did you record?
RH: In an old barn in my backyard. We fixed it up and have a little studio here. It’s got moving blankets on the walls, we have a TV and how many inputs do we have?
Randy: An eight-input Scarlett interface and all the mics to go with it.
JD: There’s an open sound on the EP. I thought it could be coming from the room or possibly, the way it was mixed.
Randy: River did a lot of it learning how to mix and record.
RH: It was the first time I’ve mixed drums and guitar together for a serious mix. That was a learning process.
Randy: It took the entirety of the end of last year.
RH: Sometimes, I’d spend 12 hours on it a day or more. Just trying to learn what everything does in the D.A.W (Digital Audio Workstation). Recording the guitar was easy, the drums was the hard part.
Randy: We looked at similar instrumental and metal bands to see how their mixes sounded. We were shooting for as professional as it could be.
The Frequency of Bread
