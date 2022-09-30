The Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association will present four concerts on the main stage at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center for the nonprofit group’s 74th season.
All of the concerts will be at 2 p.m., on Sundays.
The 2022-23 season package will begin with “NIC + Desi: Broadway Song, Dance and Romance,” on Oct. 16.
Following star tuns on Broadway and in numerous nationally touring musicals, theatrical couple Nicolas Dromard and Desireé Davar created this new duo act to be able to share their love of song and dance with venues worldwide.
“NIC + DESI” bring audiences on their journey of love while performing stage and screen favorites, from the Great American Songbook standards (“Shall we Dance,” “Cheek to Cheek” and “I Won’t Dance”) to hits from their favorite roles in Broadway musicals such as “Jersey Boys,” “West Side Story,” “Oklahoma!” and more.
Dromard, originally hails from Ottawa, Ontario, but for the last 17 years, he has been traveling all over North America performing on Broadway and in national tours. He was most recently seen on Broadway as Tommy DeVito in the closing cast of “Jersey Boys.”
Davar has performed all over the world from New York to Japan. She started dancing with her mother Kristi at the age of four, in Orange County, Calif. and since then, has starred as “Anita” in multiple productions of “West Side Story.”
The second show of the season, “A Tribute to Johnny Cash featuring James Garner,” is scheduled for Jan. 22. Garner celebrates the life and music of the legendary Man in Black.
The show features top hits from the Cash decades: “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” “Rock Island Line,” “Orange Blossom Special,” “I Walk the Line” and more. The show is a trip down memory lane honoring Cash’s life and music with the sound of his long-time back up band, the Tennessee Three.
“America Bound,” the third show of the season, is scheduled for March 5.
In “America Bound,” trio Golden Bough features the songs of the Celtic immigrants and the American folk song counterparts to their music. Margie Butler, Paul Espinoza and Kathy Sierra perform melodies and ballads, humorous tunes, jigs and reels and favorite folk songs with roots in the Celtic Isles.
Singing in three-part harmony and playing an array of instruments — among them the Celtic harp, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, accordion, bodhran and pennywhistle — Golden Bough celebrates the Irish, Scottish and American musical connection.
Golden Bough will present an Arts for Youth program for selected music students in the community at 10 a.m., March 6.
The Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association season will conclude, on April 23, with Take3.
Take3 is Lindsay Deutsch on violin, Mikala Schmitz on cello and Jason Stoll on piano.
With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with Rock star charisma, according to a description on the group’s website. Deutsch, Yanni’s featured violin soloist who is also a vocalist, created Take3.
Trained at the world’s top conservatories, these artists took their chops from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys and have become known for eclectic programming.
Take3 enjoys getting back to their roots of classical programming and takes pride in making this music accessible to audiences who may not have the opportunity to hear it.
Annual membership for the Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association costs $70 and includes admission to the association’s four-concert season. Youth memberships (18 years and younger) cost $20. Single concert ticket prices vary by show.
For details, call the Lancaster Performing Arts Center at 661-723-5950, visit www.lpac.org, http://www.avcommunityconcerts.org/org or the LPAC box office at 750 West Lancaster Blvd.
