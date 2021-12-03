In collaboration with Apple Music and just in time for the holidays, Alicia Keys gifts the exclusive EP, “Alicia Keys: Sweet Dreams.”
The four-track set is available for streaming on Apple Music and is described as a “collection of lullabies” in spatial audio. For those unfamiliar with the term, spatial audio is how Apple brands its immersive, 360-degree sound tech. Basically, it’s a form of digital surround sound where the origin points of different sounds can envelope you from all directions.
Released on Nov. 28, the EP begins with, “Best of Me” from her upcoming eighth studio album, “Keys” (expected Dec. 10.)
In a recent TikTok video, she explained that her new record is, “One album. Two versions. ‘Originals’ and ‘Unlocked.’ ‘The Originals’ come from that classic side of me! The ‘Unlocked’ side, I wanted to sample ‘The Originals’ to create a whole other sonic experience.”
In contrast to the two versions packaged for “Keys,” this incarnation of “Best of Me” is extremely delicate.
Exploring the nuances of spatial audio, the song begins with immersive rainstorm sounds. Tickling the ivories as the 40-year old was classically trained in her childhood youth, she lays down soft, complementary runs more classical than jazzy.
With vocal sustains and overdubs that underpin her smooth voice, Keys celebrates her marriage to husband Swizz Beatz with lyrics, “You are my red and my blue pill/ It makes me come alive/ Don’t be a lie, it feels so real/ You get the best of me.”
Following is the project highlight, a cover of “(Somewhere) Over the Rainbow,” featuring her 11-year-old son Egypt. With the serene tone of birds chirping throughout, he joins on vocals and even plays piano. It’s a stirring first-ever duet for the mom-son combo. She noted in a social media post while they were in the studio that it’s her and Egypt’s favorite song. “Underdog,” first released in September 2020, for her seventh album, “Alicia,” makes an appearance here, though it’s rearranged. Before, as an R&B song with an Indie sounding acoustic guitar track, it is in-your-face and empowering.
Content-wise, it speaks to unsung heroes and celebrates “good” random interactions between people, that positively affect them afterward. With this version, production stylings like hand claps and Hip-Hop beats are traded for droning chimes, the brief sound of emergency vehicle sirens (sort of odd for a lullaby) and an offset of cheery piano.
“Oh Holy Night,” wraps up this short musical gift. Best played when you’re trying to contact the sandman, this sauntering song unfolds against a backdrop of a babbling stream and has harmonics from the singer that hangs with any of her best.
