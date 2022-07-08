Reminding us that film soundtracks can be just as important as the plot, the new “Minions: Rise of Gru” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” will ward off any summertime blues.
This film follows Gru (a franchise main character) as an adolescent villain, getting help from his crew of little yellow, mischievous Minions. Accompanying the second installment of a spin-off from the “Despicable Me” film franchise, the soundtrack was released the same day as the film, on June 30.
Curated by acclaimed producer Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Florence + Machine), popular musicians who collectively span 50 years were tasked with bringing their own takes to a ’70s-era collection of songs.
Addressing the burning question: Yes, the Minions get mic time on the Paul Simon song, “Cecilia.” Besides working from a personal list of artists he always wanted to collaborate with, Antonoff’s goal was to expose these classics to a younger target audience.
In an interview after the project’s release, he noted: “I think there’s certain songs that live in the moment and then certain songs that kind of live forever. The songs that I choose, regardless of this project, live forever. So this can just be another point in the long story of all of these songs, which are going to go way into the future of mankind.”
Opening with an original, silky, Disco-Funk jam, “Turn Up the Sunshine” by Diana Ross and Tame Impala leads the album’s fusion of contemporary and old-school styles. Over a flanged out rhythm, ’70s icon Ross uses her signature higher register to inspire the youth to be a light during dark times: “If this weather makes you frown / And some people get you down / Remember, love’s like sound, It’s better when it’s loud.”
Kevin Parker, Tame Impala’s mastermind, builds up Ross’s message with creative multi-tracks and shimmery accents.
Some of the best moments through 19 songs on “Minions: Rise of Gru” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” are also the weirdest. Guitar Hero St. Vincent punches in a futuristic take of Lipp Inc’s “Funky Town” (’79) that almost ensures the track’s longevity for centuries to come.
Then, BROCKHAMPTON’s flow swerves and leans over a trippy rendition of Kool & The Gang’s, “Hollywood Swinging” (1974).
Even when Kali Uchis slows the pace down with bossa nova flair on “Desafinado” (1959) or “Bang Bang!” (1966) a more soulful, Jazzy take from Caroline Polachek, momentum never fully ceases.
Weaker than the majority, Antonoff’s band, Bleacher’s, version of John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!” (1970) almost sounds like a drunken party jam, albeit with a killer string section.
Weyes Blood though, understood the assignment. Her performance of “You’re No Good,” (1974) is full of emotion and rowdy with just enough subtle delicateness.
A revelation, LA bassist/artist Thundercat’s cover of “Fly Like an Eagle,” (1976) uses 21st century recording techniques to sharpen the studio vision Steve Miller had when creating the original ethereal Rock song.
For other worthy moments for music lovers or those just interested in contemporary updates of classic songs, check out, “Kung Fu Suite” by Wu-tang’s RZA, “Vehicle,” (1970) a la Gary Clark Jr., or even Tierra Wack on “Black Magic Woman,” (1970).
