COVID-19 has changed everything this year, to include Halloween. We can still decorate our homes and yards, host virtual parties and dress up, but let’s face it, it’s not the same.
Despite the damper on the holiday, those who enjoy spooky movies won’t skip a beat. After all, haven’t we all been watching movies and streaming TV shows to entertain ourselves?
Every Halloween fan has their favorite flicks, but in case you’re not sure what to watch or you’d like some suggestions, we’re offering this list of greatest Halloween movies of all time, courtesy of IMDb.
You might find some of your favorites on this list, or maybe you’ll discover a new favorite. Either way, the selections are bound to send a chill down your spine.
1. Hocus Pocus (1993) PG, 96 min.
A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th Century.
2. Halloween (1978) R, 91 min.
Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Ill., to kill again.
3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) PG, 76 min.
Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.
4. Halloweentown (1998 TV movie) TV-G, 84 min.
When a young girl living with her good witch grandmother learns she, too, is a witch, she must help her grandmother save Halloweentown from evil forces.
5. Trick ’r Treat (2007) R, 82 min.
Five interwoven stories that occur on Halloween; An everyday high school principal has a secret life as a serial killer; a college virgin might have just met the guy for her; a group of teens pull a mean prank; a woman who loathes the night has to contend with her holiday-obsessed husband; and a mean old man meets his match with a demonic, supernatural trick-or-treater.
6. The Addams Family (1991) PG-13, 99 min
Con artists plan to fleece an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.
7. Beetlejuice (1988) PG, 92 min.
The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out.
8. Casper (1995), PG, 100 min.
An afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion in order to rid the premises of wicked spirits.
9. Monster House (2006) PG, 91 min.
Three teens discover that their neighbor’s house is really a living, breathing, scary monster.
10. When Good Ghouls Go Bad (2001 TV movie) PG, 93 min.
When 12-year-old Danny Walker moves to his father’s hometown in Minnesota, he finds that the town doesn’t celebrate Halloween and things aren’t quite what they appear to be.
11. The Haunting of Hill House (2018) TV-MA, 572 min
Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.
12. The Crow (1994) R, 102 min.
A man brutally murdered comes back to life as an undead avenger of his and his fiancee’s murder.
13. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966, TV movie) Not rated, 25 min.
The Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween while Linus waits for the Great Pumpkin.
14. Donnie Darko (2001) R, 113 min.
After narrowly escaping a bizarre accident, a troubled teen is plagued by visions of a man in a large rabbit suit who manipulates him to commit a series of crimes.
15. Stranger Things (2016-) TV-14, 51 min.
When a young boy disappears, his mother, a police chief and his friends must confront terrifying supernatural forces in order to get him back.
16. Sleepy Hollow (1999) R, 105 min.
Ichabod Crane is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate decapitations of three people, with the culprit being the legendary apparition, The Headless Horseman.
17. Michael Jackson: Thriller (1983 video) PG, 13 min.
A night at the movies turns into a nightmare when Michael his date are attacked by a horde of bloodthirsty zombies.
18. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) PG, 115 min.
A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world.
19. Monster Squad (1987) PG-13, 79 min.
A young group of monster fanatics attempt to save their hometown from Count Dracula and his monsters.
20. The Halloween Tree (1993 TV movie) Not rated, 69 min.
Four children learn the origins of Halloween customs while trying to save the life of their friend.
21. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020) TV-14, 60 min.
As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. Based on the Archie comic.
22. Halloween Wars (2011-) TV-G, 60 min.
In this four-episode competition series, five teams are comprised of candy makers, pumpkin carvers and cake decorators. While working together to create the ultimate Halloween-themed concoctions.
23. American Horror Story (2011-) TV-MA, 60 min.
An anthology series centering on different characters and locations, including a house with a murderous past, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show circus, a haunted hotel, a possessed farm house, a cult, the apocalypse and a slasher summer camp.
24. The Midnight Hour (1985 TV movie) Unrated, 94 min.
Phil, Melissa, Mitch, Mary and Vinnie are high school friends, who unwittingly raise the dead on Halloween night. Once the dead have returned, Pitchford Cove will never be the same again.
25. The Worst Witch (1985 TV movie) G 70 min.
Mildred Hubble is one of the young girls at a prestigious witch academy. She can’t seem to do anything right and is picked on by classmates and teachers.
26. The Exorcist (1973) R, 122 min.
When a 12-year-old girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her.
27. Scary Godmother: Halloween Spooktacular (2003 TV movie) Not rated, 47 min.
The Scary Godmother Halloween Spooktakular is based on the comics and children’s books of popular artist and writer Jill Thompson.
28. The Conjuring (2013) R, 112 min.
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse.
29. Ghostbusters (1984) PG, 105 min.
Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service.
30. IT (2017) R, 135 min.
In the summer of 1989, a group of bullied kids band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of Derry, Maine.
31. Idle Hands (1999), R, 92 min.
A teen slacker’s right hand become possessed with murderous intent.
32. Kiki’s Deliver Service (1989), G, 103 min.
A young witch on her mandatory year of independent life, finds fitting into a new community difficult, while she supports herself by running an air courier service.
33. Scary Movies to Tell in the Dark (2019), PG-13, 108 min.
On Halloween 1968, Stella and her two friends meet a mysterious drifter, Ramon, and uncover a sinister notebook of stories.
34. R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015, TV movie) PG, 86 min.
Teen friends must resist the spell of an evil showman staging a house of horrors show in their small town.
35. House of 1000 Corpses (2003) R, 89 min.
Two young couple traveling across the backwoods of Texas searching for urban legends of murder, end up as prisoners of a bizarre and sadistic backwater family of serial killers.
36. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) R, 100 min.
A newly engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter.
37. The Addams Family (1954-1966) TV-G, 30 min.
The misadventures of a blissfully macabre, but extremely loving family.
38. The Munsters (1964-1966) TV-PG, 30 min.
A family of friendly monsters have misadventures, never quite understanding why people react to them so strangely.
39. The Sixth Sense (1999) PG-13, 107 min.
A boy who communicates with spirits seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist.
40. Hubie Halloween (2020) PG-13, 102 min.
Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something is going bump in the night and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.
41. Coraline (2009) PG, 100 min.
An adventurous 11-year-old girl finds another world that is a strangely idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets.
42. Penny Dreadful, (2014-2016), TV-MA, 60 min.
Explorer Sir Malcolm Murray, American gunslinger Ethan Chandler, scientist Victor Frankenstein and medium Vanessa Ives unite to combat supernatural threats in Victorian London.
