Yubo Dong from ofstudio, a Los Angeles photographic studio, and Renée Reizman, an interdisciplinary curator, artist and writer, will present “A Rural Landscape Photography Workshop” in three sessions beginning April 29. The schedule is as follows:
Session I Turbines: 5:30 to 7 p.m., April 29
Session II Solar Farm: 10:30 a.m. to noon, April 30
Session III Substation: 5:30 to 7 p.m., April 30
Space is limited and one session per participant is available. Sessions are free. Those participating should bring their own camera. Shoots are on location in the rural Antelope Valley desert. Transportation is not provided.
For more information or to sign up, contact Reizman at rlreizman@gmail.com
