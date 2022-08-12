"The truth knocks on the door and you say, ‘Go away, I’m looking for the truth’ and so it goes away. Puzzling.”
This is a subtle, yet profound line from the classic “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” by Robert M. Pirsig.
It’s a one-sentence commentary on the limitations of our own perspective. True observations collected about humanity, I’ve found, are best done outside the comfort zone.
It’s a notion that has become the bedrock for pillars of fiction that elevate our consciousness.
Mark Twain described it simply as “the territory.” Luke Skywalker left his family’s farm upon a mysterious call to adventure. Even within children’s works like “The Lion King,” Simba travels to “where the light doesn’t touch,” in order to fulfill his destiny. To paraphrase an old adage, sometimes the hero’s journey is chosen and other times, it’s thrust upon us.
This idea might be treated like predators in a zoo: caged behind laminated glass, gawked at by tourists as they utter phrases like, “Oh, fascinating.”
Everyone once in a while, the tiger makes eye contact with the tourist.
A primal fear strikes deep within the psyche like a flash of lightning.
They move on quickly, thankful for the large pane of laminated glass separating them from the darkness.
Aside from chasing passions and whatever monetary gain is involved, the most nutritious part of touring is culture shock — traveling and experiencing environments one would never enter in regular life.
It’s something that may challenge the norms and expectations of the society constructed in our minds. I’ve learned to become a fly on the wall — approaching aspects of life from a journalism perspective, leaving my personal reservations at the door.
The legendary Sturgis Bike Rally in South Dakota was a prime location to ponder these ideas.
The imperfect nature of how culture evolves deeply fascinates me — the juxtaposition of ingredients that create the people, places and landscape we encounter. I’m endlessly curious.
Upon exiting the Rapid City regional airport, the immediate quiet of the rolling plains is striking. The thunder roll of 100,000 iron horses is nowhere to be heard.
Instead, there lies a solitude that most trapped in the cacophony of Los Angeles dream of escaping to. Leaving Rapid City in our exodus to the largest biker festival in the world, I-90 runs parallel to the Black Hills National Forrest, a truly peaceful, breathtaking place.
It features rolling hillsides adorned with rich oak and spruce trees. Exiting the interstate, we begin to rumble across an unpaved dirt road to the Buffalo Chip Campground.
It’s the largest and most popular of all campsites at the festival, drawing around, our van driver estimated, 100,000 people over the two-week event.
With the Chip on the horizon, towering above it is Bear Butte, a sacred Native American site and national park. Its hypnotic energy subtly permeates the landscape. Similarly to how the pyramids in Giza, Egypt are described, you will inevitably look at it all day.
The native Lakota tribe has viewed the Mato Paha (“Bear Butte”) as a spiritual destination. It’s a place to hold vision quests, leave prayer offerings and seek guidance from a higher source.
According to the indigenous news outlet Indian Country Today, the mountain has been a symbol for power and strength.
“In the mid-1800s the father of Crazy Horse, a great holy man, climbed Bear Butte to seek spiritual guidance on a vision quest,” the article said. “It has been said that Wakantanka appeared before the holy man in the form of a bear and gave him power to overcome obstacles and defeat his enemies. Crazy Horse’s father asked that the same gifts also be given to his son.
After this bestowment, the mountain was known as Bear Butte or Mata Paha.”
Next to the dirt road, our driver points out a plaque marking a campsite for Gen. George Custer. It was one of his resting points on the way to the infamous Battle of the Little Bighorn.
As he explained the history, our driver with his older, gravely voice, said “Makes you wonder what all this was like before the people. Before the barbed wire fences.”
If someone were to stand at the top of Bear Butte, the echoes of man-made power would be heard from the land below.
There’s a bacchanal of bikers using their steel beasts as lawn chairs, happily parked in front of the stage. They rev their engines in place of applause between Heavy Metal roaring from the Marshall stacks on stage.
Either way, there’s a magnetic energy rooted in the Earth, drawing people in. It’s a mysterious correlation that I still don’t fully understand.
The only clear instinct is to keep exploring, keep talking with people I disagree with, continue exploring foods, places and cultures I don’t identify with.
It seems, for me, that’s where truly revelatory knowledge can be discovered.
