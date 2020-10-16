PALMDALE — Palmdale City Library will host a week-long Virtual Murder Mystery on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube from Oct. 19-23.
The story centers around the mysterious death of Director Robert O. Šhüpé, found one morning sprawled by the fireplace. One of his staff is guilty, but which one? Is it Mildred Featherbottom, senior librarian? Or is it the new girl, Thursday Addams? Kitty Darkbloom and Basil Butler are always lurking around. Or maybe Trixie Twinkle, the children’s librarian had it out for him. They all have something to hide.
Each day at 3 p.m., a new piece of the puzzle will be available. Videos, photographs and documents will provide clues for arm chair sleuths to solve the crime from home.
The first person to figure out the mystery will receive a $25 gift card to Barnes & Noble. Accusations must include who did it, how they did it and how they arrived at that conclusion. Accusations will be accepted through private message on Facebook and Instagram, or through email to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org Visit the Palmdale City Library on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube to access all the clues.
“We are always looking for new ways to connect and engage with our customers, especially while the library is closed,” Library Associate III Aprile Keith said. “We’re excited to see who our customers think is the culprit.”
Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
