LANCASTER — The Lancaster Performing Arts Center will bring a Jazz club experience to the Boulevard on Saturday, with “Jazz Horizons featuring Lee Matalon.”
The Nellie and Lou Bozigian Family Theater will be transformed into an intimate Jazz club, which will feature cabaret seating and a wine bar, with entertainment provided by local saxophonist Matalon and his band Jazz Horizons. The event begins at 8 p.m.
Matalon and Jazz Horizons performed at LPAC on Sept. 21, 2019, when they played to an audience who also enjoyed a cabaret-style atmosphere.
Those in attendance at Saturday’s performance can look forward to a night of entertainment that will include Jazz standards such as “Out of Nowhere,” “Love is Here to Stay” and “Girl from Ipanema.”
Matalon has been playing saxophone for more than six decades.
“I’ve been playing since I was 11 years old,” he said in a 2019 interview with the Antelope Valley Press.
The Saturday line-up will be Peter Kaye on drums, Les Hurdle on bass, Jonathan Flores playing piano, Matalon on sax, Dan Moreno on trumpet/flugelhorn and Sharon Roberts on vocals.
Attendees will also be able to add an appetizer and wine package for two, which includes wine served in LPAC’s commemorative “30 years” stemless wine glasses and a choice of tandoori chicken or charcuterie.
Tickets for the show are $18; the appetizer and wine package is an additional $25. Tickets for admission must be purchased along with the appetizer and wine add-on package. Tickets may be purchased at www.lpac.org
Face masks are no longer required to be worn to enter and attend performances; however, those who do not feel well or are experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough or fever, are asked to respect the safety of others and stay home.
The Lancaster Performing Arts Center is at 750 West Lancaster Blvd. For details, call 661-723-5950 or visit www.lpac.org
