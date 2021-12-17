PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse will wrap up its holiday entertainment with two musical presentations to celebrate the season.
At 7:30 p.m., today, the West Coast Classical Adagio String Orchestra, Prelude Strings Orchestra, Jazz Improvisation, Flute Choir, Wind Ensemble and Encore Strings Orchestra present “Making Spirits Bright.” Attendees will hear beginning- to pro-level musicians play a program filled with holiday music. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under.
West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras present “Sounds of the Holidays” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. Two 50-piece full orchestras will perform holiday favorites. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under.
“We’re proud to present these two concerts full of your favorite holiday music,” Palmdale’s Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli said. “The holidays are the perfect time to create musical memories together.”
Tickets may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office, 38334 10th St. East, beginning two hours before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.
For more information, call 661-267-5684.
