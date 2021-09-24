As we enter the month of October, Halloween is fast approaching and currently, the live music renaissance is in full swing.
The diversity of shows coming up gives me a renewed sense of hope for our music community — not only in the amount of shows happening, but also the diversity of genres and venues. There are bands that I’ve never heard of before.
Whenever I experience this sense of optimism, I feel inclined to share what’s happening in our community. As always, events are always added and announced. Follow these venues on social media to stay up-to-date.
Transplants Brewing Company
Today
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$15
All ages
Reggae/Surf: Numbskull Productions presents KBONG with Vana Liya.
Sept. 25
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Hard Rock: PHILM/Seconds to Centuries/Sunwick/Sound Curfew
Sept. 30
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Rock/Indie/Alternative: Burgerwolf presents Church Girls/The Downsides/XOM/Lazy Beam
Oct. 1
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Metal/Hardcore: Burgerwolf presents Shred Bundy/Easy Death/Rise & Strike/Abrupture/ Sissyfit.
Oct. 2
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Rock/Metal: Spirit In The Room/Alain Johannes/Big Pig/Glass Stab/Deism
Oct. 7
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Hard rock/Progressive/Alternative: Ravenous Wolves/Dive Bomb/Legions/The Indecisive/The Frequency of Bread
Oct. 8
7:30 p.m. doors open, 8:30 p.m. show starts
$12 presale, $15 day of show
All ages
Punk Rock: Sucka Punch Productions presents The Runts with Broken Cuffs/700 Klub and more
Oct. 9
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10.
Emo/Indie/Rock/Pop: Incolore/Aveline Wallflower/Earth is a Death Star/Animals Over People.
Oct. 10
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Indie/Rock/ Garage/Alternative: The Miles/Lazy Beam/Hik1komori/ilikeyourface
Oct. 14
5 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. show starts
$20 presale, $25 day of show
All ages
Punk Rock/Hardcore: Sucka Punch Productions presents D.R.I. w/Retox A.D.
Oct. 15
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Metal/Hard Rock: This Place is a Zoo/Cel Damage/1989/Recalibrater
Oct. 21
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Indie Rock/Surf Punk: Drac and the Swamp Rats/Band Called Kevin/Las Ritas/How Scandinavian
Oct. 22
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Hard Rock/Metal: Metal Assault presents Old Blood/Through the Oculus/Solar Haze/Sound Curfew.
Oct. 23
8 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. show starts
$10
Electronic Rock/Hard Rock: Synthecircuit/Seconds to Centuries/Ad Hocs
Oct. 29
7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts
$10
Hip-Hop/R&B/Soul: Emani22/ihateyouALX/Donavan Ransom/Heno
Oct. 30
6 p.m. doors open
$25 until day of show, $30 day of show
All ages
Hip Hop: Sucka Punch Productions Presents Devin the Dude and Aceyalone
Lucky Luke Brewing Company
Oct. 2
7-10 p.m.
All ages
Singer-Songwriter/Acoustic: One More Round: A Songwriters Series featuring Peter McGuire, James Graves, Jimmy Long and Matt Shaffner
Big Shotz Bar and Grill
Sept. 25
3-7 p.m.
Rock: Prevalent
Oct. 2
Start Me Up — A Rolling Stones Tribute.
American Legion Post #311
Oct. 30
6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
$5 presale, $10 at the door
Ages 18+
Genre: EDM/House/Drum and Bass: Bass Blown Entertainment presents Here Comes The Boo 2021. DJs, costume contests and more
Guido’s in Rosamond
Oct. 23
6-9 p.m.
$5
Country/Rock/songwriter: Nightmare on Guido’s Street featuring Tina Guzman and James Graves from Westbound 66, Siren Valley, Janell Crampton and the Lesbian BBQ
Vincent Hill Station
Sept. 25
8 p.m. to midnight
Country/Americana: Sweetwater Gentleman hosted by Moldy Marvin
Sept. 26
3-7 p.m.
Vincent Hill acoustic open mic with Moldy Marvin and Friends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.