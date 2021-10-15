If you’re in the mood for a family-oriented scare, check out “Muppets Haunted Mansion” and the accompanying, “Muppets Haunted Mansion (Original Soundtrack) EP.”
Centered on an spooky adventure with muppets Gonzo (aka the Great Gonzo, a world-renowned daredevil artiste) and his party-loving, socially elite friend Pepe the King Prawn (Bill Barretta), the duo accepts an invitation to a certain ghastly and iconic haunted mansion for a not-so-made-up scare challenge.
Adding to the air of mystery, it was at this mansion where Gonzo’s favorite magician, The Great MacGuffin, disappeared 100 years ago. Inspired by all four of the Disney Haunted Mansion attractions across the globe at various Disney parks, the “Muppets Haunted Mansion” includes many winks for magical kingdom fans and Muppet-ized sets and props that helps to immerse viewers.
The film marks the first-ever Halloween special for the Muppets, who debuted in 1955, as they work their brand of hijinks and gags alongside celebrity cameos. A focal point of the special is the four-song EP. Making for a delectable bonus to this autumnal gift that was released on Oct.8, three of these playlist-ready songs are original tracks.
With musical credits to these songs given to Ed Mitchell and Steve Morrell, “Rest in Peace,” starts the four-track collection with a whimsically dark showtune, completed with spooky organ and cascading strings.
The song is led by the Haunted Mansion Caretaker (played by Darren Criss) and aided vocally by Muppet ghosts and spirits from a graveyard that rests just outside the on-screen manor.
Much of its spooky lyrics like, “Please, oh, please, let them rest in peace, for once they start, they never cease. You see, here lies good, old Fred, a great big rock fell on his head. And a peaceful rest lies brother Claude, Planted here beneath this sod,” are derived from the tombstones featured at one of the attractions. Disney fans will be pleased at the brief segue into the classic “Grim Grinning Ghosts” song.
“Life Hereafter,” a brass-heavy, swinging Jazz number, is led by one of the Happy Haunts of the Haunted Mansion (portrayed by Kermit the Frog), as he and his fellow Muppet spirits celebrate the impending funeral of Gonzo and Pepe and the many joys that come with being deceased. Host/MacGuffin (Will Arnett) materializes for strong supporting vocals.
Moreover, “Tie the Knot Tango,” is nice flair in this musically diverse package.
Flavored with classic Spanish guitar, castanets and a reliable string and brass section, it is sung by deceased bride Constance Hatchaway (Taraji P. Henson) and Pepe the King Prawn, as a love song duet.
Closing the Halloween-themed Muppets project, the ensemble gathers for an exuberant cover of King Harvest’s “Dancing in the Moonlight.”
