The Palmdale Repertory Theatre collaborated with the Palmdale Playhouse to bring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” to the stage for six performances over two weekends, scheduled Friday through Sunday and April 21-23 at the Playhouse.

The community theater group and the Playhouse have collaborated previously on productions such as Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s “Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical.” At each one of those shows, audience members filled out surveys detailing what they would like to see next. “Cinderella” came up, so they decided to do it.

