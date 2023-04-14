The Palmdale Repertory Theatre collaborated with the Palmdale Playhouse to bring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” to the stage for six performances over two weekends, scheduled Friday through Sunday and April 21-23 at the Playhouse.
The community theater group and the Playhouse have collaborated previously on productions such as Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s “Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical.” At each one of those shows, audience members filled out surveys detailing what they would like to see next. “Cinderella” came up, so they decided to do it.
Originally presented on television in 1957 and starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was twice remade for television, first in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and again in 1997, featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston.
The original Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” opened in 2013 and starred Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark and Harriet Harris. This production is based on the 2013 Broadway version.
“It’s a very modern script despite it being in the 1600s,” director Marco Aguilar said. “It’s a very modern script, modern jokes. It is a romantic comedy and completely 100% family-friendly.”
“Cinderella” remains the heartfelt tale of the girl from the cinders who connects with her prince. However, in this version, Cinderella tries to change the prince into a better man. There are changes to some story elements, including new characters and plot twists.
The roles of the prince Topher (Scott Sharma), the stepsisters Gabrielle (Courtney Jones) and Charlotte (Ellie Firth) and the stepmother Madame (Lyndsey Pyle) have all expanded.
“What’s interesting is one’s nice and one’s just a brat, so none of them are evil,” Aguilar said of the stepsisters.
He joined the ensemble when the production lost a cast member a few weeks ago. He also did the choreography and supervised the painting of sets. He has an assistant director and assistant choreographer to help.
“I surround myself with a good team,” Aguilar said.
Another reason to produce “Cinderella” is that it is a name and story people know.
“I wanted to make this an experience,” he said.
Aguilar wanted to bring the same magic back to the stage that dazzled his daughter, Ellie Aguilar, now 21, when Palmdale Repertory Theatre produced “Cinderella” 14 years ago in 2009.
“When the light-up carriage came out, she went ‘Whoa!’ and that’s what I want for the new little girls that are coming in to see ‘Cinderella,’ ” Marco Aguilar said. “I want the kid who has experienced theater for the first time, for this to be magic for them.”
There will also be more visual treats with this production.
Darci DiFalco stars as Ella, the Cinderella of the story. She is a theater veteran, starting when she was about nine years old, with a group called Broadway On Tour that toured around Southern California. She is new to the Antelope Valley but previously appeared in “Legally Blonde: The Musical” last July with Palmdale Repertory Theatre.
“Cinderella is such an iconic role; I’m so honored to be able to portray the role of Ella,” DiFalco said. “I think of her as the most imaginative storyteller and even though she has such a horrendous home life, she’s able to push her way through it because of the love she had from her parents.”
Sharma auditioned for the role of Topher. He and DiFalco are good friends.
“My dream was hopefully we’ll luck out and we’ll kind of get to do this together,” he said. “And it kind of came together, doesn’t always work like that, happy when it does.”
Sharma said the show has a different take on the classic tale.
“While my prince may be charming, he’s also neurotic and he’s trying the best he can,” he said. “Our Cinderella, she steals the show. You should come just for that performance alone.”
Children and adults are encouraged to dress in costume if they want. The Sunday matinée shows will have a meet-and-greet with the cast.
This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.
Lyndsey Pyle plays Madame, the stepmother. This is her first community theater show. She auditioned with her daughter Kaylie to help give her the courage to try out.
“She did get called back but she didn’t get a part,” Pyle said.
Her daughter is now taking an acting class. Pyle was called back but originally did not want to take the part since the plan was to do the show with her daughter. Her daughter said she would only take the class if Pyle took the part.
“I grew up with music; I’m a piano teacher,” she said. “She’s been really supportive and happy about it.”
Pyle said her experience has inspired her daughter to try out for more roles.
“Cinderella” is scheduled for 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, and at 2 p.m., Sunday and April 23.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for seniors, students, military and those ages 12 and under. They are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or from the box office one hour before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand. Buy tickets early to self-select the best seats available.
“Cinderella” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. For details, visit www.concordtheatricals.com
Due to road construction on 10th Street East, access to the Playhouse is only available from the North via Palmdale Boulevard. Plan to arrive early to avoid delays.
For details, call 661-267-5684.
