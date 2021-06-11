Rock band The Black Keys, comprised of Dan Auerbach (guitar, vocals) and Pat Carney (drums), have physical roots in Akron, Ohio, but the majority of their work is seeped in old school Mississippi mud.
With over 10 total albums, they’ve covered a lot of ground by adding a flair of Garage Rock “Thickfreakness” (2003) and experimentation “Turn Blue” (2014) to their one-two punch.
Where “Let’s Rock” (2019) yielded radio-positive rock cuts, they enlisted help from local musicians Kenny Brown (guitar, R.L. Burnside) and Eric Deaton (bass, Junior Kimbrough) on the Tennessee-based duo’s new love letter to the Mississippi Blues, “Delta Kream.”
Throughout, the new album reflects a return to a rougher guitar sound, but Auerbach’s vocals, softer at times, weakens their bite.
Christening this 12-track effort released on May 14 is “Crawling King Snake” a Blues standard credited to Big Joe Williams and popularized by John Lee Hooker. This style is tributed by way of Junior Kimbrough (1930-1998). The Black Keys don’t hide the fact that Kimbrough — at one time earlier in their career, a label mate — was a major influence. They released what was essentially a tribute album to him with “Chulahoma: The Songs of Junior Kimbrough” (2005).
Here, they continue to honor the Blues musician’s style with droning riffs that prepare the base for steel slides in an extended jam session. Adding aspects of their own sound, Carney’s funky drum patterns and precise cymbal work make a case that this song would be better as an instrumental.
In addition to other Kimbrough covers like “Stay All Night” and “Walk With Me,” “Sad Days, Lonely Nights,” is an example of the Black Keys doing more with less. None of these songs contain crazy studio experiments, but this song is a good indication of their powerhouse chemistry.
Modern twists like break beats and fuzz tones on “Walk With Me” is a good palette update to a traditional Blues tune. Also included is a new recording, “Do the Romp,” which was first recorded as “Do the Rump” for their debut, “The Big Come-Up” (2002). This version is more flushed out, with Carney’s drums keeping in step with Blues thickness laid down by two dirty guitars.
Homaging other Blues men, “Louise” by “Mississippi” Fred McDowell is a slow burner. Guitar slides that follow in the flavor of R.L. Burnside on his “Poor Boy a Long Way from Home,” shuffle and bubble with a sense of restlessness compared to “Louise.”
Also, Auerbach’s falsetto, in “Going Down South” (Burnside) is a better example than “King Snake” of combining their heavy instrumental output with lighter vocals like, “Some other man (x3). He’s always hanging around. I’d rather be dead (x3). Six feet in the ground.”
Near the album’s end, “Mellow Peaches” by Big Joe Williams, with it’s toned down funky beats and nice inflections from various instruments, is a summary of the Black Keys’s aim on “Delta Kream.” It’s one in which they effortlessly mingle old and new styles, making for a melting pot of unmistakably American sounds.
