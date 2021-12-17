“Garbo” by Robert Gottlieb (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
Coming a century after the Swedish actress’ film debut, Robert Gottlieb’s biography of Greta Garbo is a classic movie lover’s dream.
It’s just the kind of book the famously private Garbo would have hated — and read — every page.
As Gottlieb explains, her desire for privacy did not make her immune to interest in what people were saying about her.
Why care about Garbo today? After all, her movies are rarely seen outside of TCM.
She more or less walked away from her career in 1941 yet retained a grip on the public’s imagination up to her death, at 84, in 1990.
Gottlieb, a longtime book editor and publishing executive as well as a writer and critic, presents an early 20th century life with all the trappings of a season of TV’s “Feud.”
In Garbo’s case, however, the quarrel was not with a bitter rival (Marlene Dietrich may have come closest, if only in her own mind) but with Garbo herself.
Greta Gustafsson endured the humiliations of poverty growing up in Stockholm but found little joy or comfort in the millions she earned in Hollywood as Garbo.
She longed to be an actress, putting on shows as a child, and worked tirelessly to gain a place in the theater. Yet with film stardom in the US came the heavy chains of contract work and never-ending demands on her time.
She diminished the beauty that entranced moviegoers with slacks and sweaters that could have used a good washing.
Garbo’s parsimony was as legendary as her beauty. New York shop owners knew her more as a browser than a buyer. She relied on friends, low-paid assistants and even strangers to guide her decisions, big and small.
Gottlieb asks, “What are we to make of this strange creature who, without trying, compelled the attention of the world in a way no other star had done?” He offers many avenues for thought.
It’s fascinating from beginning to end. You’ll want to be alone, too, with “Garbo.”
