PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is hosting a series of free events in October to celebrate Halloween.
Kicking things off is the annual Pumpkin Walk from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St East. Admission is free and it is open to children up to age 12 and their families.
City staff will transform the park into a mini pumpkin walk where children may visit stations for free trick or treat giveaways, enjoy recreational games and take photos with Halloween-themed inflatables. Participants from the Desert Willow Dance Troupe will perform a dance to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Community exhibitors will also be on site to hand out treats and information about their local businesses. Participating partners include Palmdale Church, Target and Lowes.
The following day, Oct. 23, the Marie Kerr Recreation Building at 39700 30th St. West will become a haunted house from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free and ages 13 and up are welcome. Facial coverings will be required per COVID-19 protocols. Costumes are not permitted.
The following week, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), 1002 East Ave. Q-12, will hold its second annual Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event on from 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 29. Admission is free. Participants should enter via 11th St. East to Avenue Q-12 and into the SAVES parking lot.
Treats will be given to those 18 years old and under. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Guests must remain in their vehicles.
Also on Oct. 29, the Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., will host an October Giveaway Event from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. All ages are welcome and costumes are encouraged. October holidays Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, will be celebrated with giveaways of candy, take-home activities, and coloring sheets.
The city’s four-legged friends and their families get their chance for to celebrate Halloween at the Howl-O-Ween event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 30 at Yellen Dog Park, 5100 East Ave. S in Palmdale. The event is free and open to the public.
Howl-O-Ween will feature free treats for dogs and people, a photo area, spooky agility equipment, music and a dog costume contest.
Costume contest participants must register at the park on the day of the event before 10:15 a.m. The contest will begin at 10:30 a.m., and winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Prizes from PetSmart will be awarded to the winners of the most original, funniest, and scariest dog costumes.
Wrapping up the festivities is the sixth annual Palmdale Sheriff Boosters Trunk or Treat and Car Show coming to Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Oct. 31. Trophies will be given for the best costume and best decorated car. All proceeds will benefit the Palmdale Sheriff Booster and the Palmdale Sheriff Stations Youth Activities League.
To register your car, bike, or truck, visit https://pstrunkortreat.com/car-show
