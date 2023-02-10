This is the final weekend for Cedar Street Theatre’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre.
The show will be on stage at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m., Sunday.
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the musical is based on the Biblical story of Joseph, found in the “Book of Genesis.”
Joseph, the son of Jacob, is one of 12 brothers. When his father gives him a coat of many colors, a symbol of his father’s favoritism, his brothers become jealous and plot to get rid of him.
“Everybody loves ‘Joseph,’ ” director Margaret Wassner said. “It’s hard not to like it, it’s just so much fun. So I volunteered to direct it, knowing it would be a whole lot of fun and it was.”
Cedar Street’s production opened last weekend. Getting there wasn’t easy, though. Wassner and multiple cast members tested positive for COVID-19 or had the flu in the weeks leading up to opening night. She tested negative 45 minutes before curtain time on Feb. 3.
“We thought we were done with COVID and it just came to rear its ugly head and bite us in our theatrical butt,” she said. “I love the show. I absolutely love the show.”
The production features two narrators (played by Sadie Gibson and Heather Burgess) who tell Joseph’s story.
Gibson first learned the music last year when she was in an orchestra that did a medley of the show.
“I love this show; it became my obsession for a few months,” she said. “And they announced that they are doing this show; I have to audition.”
Burgess arranged all of the harmonies that they do in the show together.
Actor Scott Sharma, who plays Joseph, portrayed Benjamin, the youngest of Joseph’s 11 brothers, in a 2009 production of the show put on by the ACME Acting Company.
“It’s really just everything you love in a musical, right,” Sharma said. “It’s all the genres, it’s all the styles. We have a blast from the past and elements of the future. Every song is a different genre so it makes it really fun. I’m having the time of my life.”
Technical director Anthony Langford plays Simeon, the second-oldest of Jacob’s sons. Langford directed Cedar Street’s production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda — The Musical” last May. He filled in as interim director when Wassner was out with COVID-19.
“It’s nice to be in a show again, it’s been awhile,” he said.
Wassner encouraged her pastor, the Rev. Jim White from Palmdale United Methodist Church, to audition for the show.
He was a theater major in college “a lifetime ago,” he said. White knew the story of Joseph from the Bible but he was not familiar with the musical.
“I never ever heard any of the songs before I auditioned,” he said.
White’s friends cautioned him about the show.
“I had friends tell me, it’s really weird, it’s a really weird show and I love the music,” he said. “I have a newfound appreciation for anyone who can dance and sing at the same time.”
“Joseph” is a show for the whole family, White said.
“There’s something for everyone no matter what style of music you like,” he said. “It’s very funny.”
White added that even if you think you know the Biblical story like he did, there are a lot of surprises along the way.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be on stage at 8 p.m. The AV College Performing Arts Theatre is at 3041 West Ave. K.
Tickets cost $25.
For details, call 661-722-6580, email Tickets@avc.edu or visit https://tickets.avc.edu/CST.html
