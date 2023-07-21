Film Review - Oppenheimer

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from “Oppenheimer.”

 Associated Press

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history.

"Oppenheimer," a feverish three-hour immersion in the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), is poised between the shock and aftershock of the terrible revelation, as one character calls it, of a divine power.

