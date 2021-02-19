PALMDALE — The “Books and Barks” program, where kids are encouraged to read to friendly dogs, returns to the Palmdale City Library via Zoom from 3-4 p.m. each Tuesday in March.
Those interested may register by sending an email to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org by Feb. 25. Include the participating child’s name and age and the preferred date in March: 2, 9, 16, 23 or 30. A Zoom account is required and space is limited.
“With the pandemic causing disruption to everyday life, reading practice may be something that kids are reluctant to do,” Library Associate Shay Hawken said. “Seeing their favorite therapy dog may motivate children to read and strengthen their skills!”
This event is a partnership between the Palmdale City Library and the High Desert Obedience Club Pet Pals therapy dogs.
“Books and Barks” is designed to encourage children to develop their reading skills as they read stories to friendly, lovable dogs, without fear of being judged on their reading ability.
Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services or place items on hold through the library’s website that may be picked up by appointment.
Library staff is available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
