Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (at the nutrition sites and for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Lancaster and Palmdale sites, and 11 a.m. to noon in Lake Los Angeles. Coffee is available at all sites for free.
Dine-in and grab and go meals are available; they must be reserved prior to the day of coming in with the phone numbers provided at each site. A $9 donation is requested but not required. All seniors 60 and over qualify for this meal. A universal intake form must be filled out by first-time guests.
Meal plans for March were not available at press time.
Kern County
The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.
Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557.
California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585.
Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255.
Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.
All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.
MONDAY
Chicken marsala, broccoli, brown rice, Mandarin oranges and pineapple, whole wheat biscuit
TUESDAY
Cheeseburger, corn, baked beans, cranberry applesauce
WEDNESDAY
Pork pozole, green beans, honeydew, cornbread
THURSDAY
Chicken Waldorf sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, peaches, juice
FRIDAY
Manicotti with marinara sauce, Italian blend vegetables, green salad, tropical fruit, garlic bread
MARCH 13
Beefy macaroni casserole, carrots, banana, cornbread, lemon pudding
MARCH 14
Chicken enchiladas, fiesta rice, corn, fruit and cottage cheese, juice
MARCH 15
Shepherd’s pie, winter blend vegetables, apple-raisin coleslaw, wheat roll
MARCH 16
Chef salad, carrot sticks, strawberry applesauce, blueberry muffin, juice
MARCH 17
Loaded baked potato, broccoli, spinach salad, Watergate salad, garlic bread
