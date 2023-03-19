Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (at the nutrition sites and for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles
Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Lancaster and Palmdale sites, and 11 a.m. to noon in Lake Los Angeles. Coffee is available at all sites for free.
Dine-in and grab and go meals are available; they must be reserved prior to the day of coming in with the phone numbers provided at each site. A $9 donation is requested but not required. All seniors 60 and over qualify for this meal. A universal intake form must be filled out by first-time guests.
Meal plans for March were not available at press time.
Kern County
The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.
Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557
California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585
Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255
Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.
All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.
MONDAY
Lemon herb chicken, carrots, vegetable couscous, Mandarin oranges, sourdough roll, juice
TUESDAY
Ham with pineapple glaze, brown rice, green salad, cinnamon applesauce, whole wheat biscuit
WEDNESDAY
Beef tips with mushroom gravy, sweet mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, tropical fruit, wheat roll
THURSDAY
Chicken tortellini soup, broiled tomato, sliced apples, breadstick
FRIDAY
Fish tacos, black beans, corn relish, fruit and yogurt, juice
MARCH 27
Barbecue rib patty, capri blend vegetables, au gratin potatoes, tangerine, wheat roll
MARCH 28
Cranberry-orange chicken salad, broccoli, green salad, Mandarin oranges and pineapple, sourdough roll
MARCH 29
Crab cakes, Italian blend vegetables, brown rice, pineapple coleslaw
MARCH 30
Chicken potpie, peas, fruit gelatin, biscuit
MARCH 31
Chile relleno, French green beans, honeydew, wheat roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.