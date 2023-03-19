Los Angeles County

Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Com­mit­tee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (at the nutrition sites and for home-delivered meals) at these locations:

Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster

Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale

Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles

Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Lancaster and Palmdale sites, and 11 a.m. to noon in Lake Los Angeles. Coffee is available at all sites for free.

Dine-in and grab and go meals are available; they must be reserved prior to the day of coming in with the phone numbers provided at each site. A $9 donation is requested but not required. All seniors 60 and over qualify for this meal. A universal intake form must be filled out by first-time guests.

Meal plans for March were not available at press time.

Kern County

The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.

Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557

California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585

Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255

Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.

All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.

MONDAY

Lemon herb chicken, carrots, vegetable couscous, Mandarin oranges, sourdough roll, juice

TUESDAY

Ham with pineapple glaze, brown rice, green salad, cinnamon applesauce, whole wheat biscuit

WEDNESDAY

Beef tips with mushroom gravy, sweet mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, tropical fruit, wheat roll

THURSDAY

Chicken tortellini soup, broiled tomato, sliced apples, breadstick

FRIDAY

Fish tacos, black beans, corn relish, fruit and yogurt, juice

MARCH 27

Barbecue rib patty, capri blend vegetables, au gratin potatoes, tangerine, wheat roll

MARCH 28

Cranberry-orange chicken salad, broccoli, green salad, Mandarin oranges and pineapple, sourdough roll

MARCH 29

Crab cakes, Italian blend vegetables, brown rice, pineapple coleslaw

MARCH 30

Chicken potpie, peas, fruit gelatin, biscuit

MARCH 31

Chile relleno, French green beans, honeydew, wheat roll

