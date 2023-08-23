SANTA ANA — Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight to John Wayne Airport in Orange County were shaken but unhurt when the plane’s landing gear collapsed shortly after touching down during Tropical Storm Hilary.
The Boeing 737 experienced “an issue with its landing gear” after landing at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the airline said in a statement.
A passenger returning home on the flight from Seattle recorded a video of bright white sparks flying over a rainy runway as the engine appeared to scrape across the ground.
A brief description of the incident on a Federal Aviation Administration website stated that the aircraft’s left main gear collapsed. The entry listed no injuries.
