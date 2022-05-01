SAN DIEGO — San Diego County lawyers are seeking to wipe out an $85 million jury award to the family of man who died after being restrained by sheriff’s deputies, in 2015, or get a new trial in the lawsuit that generated the case.
County lawyers contend the verdict stemming from the negligence and wrongful death lawsuit was “incurably infected with error” and that the trial was riddled with rulings that hurt the county’s case.
The request is detailed in motions filed in US District Court in San Diego, earlier this month, by county lawyers. They are the first moves in what will likely be a protracted fight to reduce or completely overturn the verdict returned, March 15, in favor of the family of Lucky Phounsy.
One motion asks US District Court Judge Marilyn Huff to set aside the verdict, contending the evidence was not sufficient to support the jury’s conclusion, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. A second seeks a new trial, or a reduction in the award, arguing there were a series of trial errors and that the amount awarded was excessive.
Phounsy, 32, died after being hogtied, shocked him with a stun gun and restrained by San Diego Sheriff’s Department deputies at the Santee home of a relative, on April 13, 2015. Phounsy’s heart stopped on the way to the hospital. He was resuscitated, but died several days later.
The county medical examiner concluded his death was accidental and the result of the long struggle with deputies, combined with the effects of the drug ecstasy he had taken several days before.
But lawyers for the family disputed that conclusion and argued that the conduct of the deputies caused him to suffocate to death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.