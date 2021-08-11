MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against the two closest allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the latest in a series of moves to stifle his already embattled team.
The Investigative Committee on Tuesday announced a probe against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, accusing them of raising funds for extremist groups. The charge carries a punishment of up to eight years in prison.
In June, a court outlawed Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of his regional offices as extremist organizations. The designation barred people associated with the groups from seeking public office and exposed them to lengthy prison terms.
The foundation suspended its crowdfunding efforts shortly before the court ruling to mitigate the risks for its supporters. Last week, however, Navalny’s team announced it was resuming fundraising through the use of encrypted transactions that bypass the Russian banking system and would allow donors to remain anonymous.
Russian authorities quickly blocked the fundraising website Navalny’s team had launched. The Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe, maintaining that Volkov and Zhdanov sought to continue “illegal activities” of the outlawed organizations.
The two Navalny allies have been the targets of numerous criminal probes in recent years and
have left Russia.
Both reacted sarcastically to the news on Tuesday. “Friends, it’s a real problem. I’ve lost count of criminal cases launched against me. I infringed on voting rights, evaded the army (draft), didn’t comply with court rulings, hid money, stole money, laundered money, what else?” Zhdanov wrote on Instagram.
Volkov echoed his sentiment in a Facebook post, saying: “Politics in Russia in 2021 is when you’re in a meeting, your phone starts to blow up from push notifications, questions and calls, you casually think: ‘Oh, probably a new criminal case,’ calmly continue the meeting, then check your messages and it is indeed a new criminal case.”
Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent political foe, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation rejected by Russian officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.