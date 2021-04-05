Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane closures at Fort Tejon Road (State Route 138) and Avenue R-8, with the traffic signal flashing red at times (four-way stop), for Caltrans signal modifications, pole replacement and conduit installation.
• Shoulder closures on Avenue T east of Pearblossom Highway/Fort Tejon Road.
• Lane closures at 35th Street East and Avenue R for storm drain improvements. Signal will be flashing red (four-way stop).
• Intermittent shoulder closures along Avenue Q from Ninth to 20th streets east for utility work.
• Lane closure on Sierra Highway from 600 feet north of Avenue R to 2,000 south of Avenue R for sewer construction.
• Intermittent lane closure on Avenue O-8 at 11th Street West for utility and street improvements. Traffic signal may be flashing red (four-way stop) at times for certain phases of the traffic control plan.
• Intermittent lane closure on 10th Street West at R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) for shoulder and street work.
• Intermittent lane closure on Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive for utility and street improvements.
• Division Street and Avenue R, intermittent lane closures for street and utility construction.
• 35th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard to Avenue Q-12, intermittent lane and shoulder closures for street improvements and traffic signal construction at Avenue Q-10.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs.
• Moving lane closures on 10th Street West between Lancaster Boulevard and Avenue L, and on Avenue L between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West, due to Public Works Construction Project 21-001.
• Intermittent lane closures on Sierra Highway between avenues H and Avenue J; Avenue K between 20th and 25th streets west; Avenue J-12 at 17th Street West, and Avenue H between 25th and 35th streets west for sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Works Construction Project 20-010.
• Lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue L and Avenue K-12/James Court, and shoulder closures between avenues L and L-12, due to gas main installation by Southern California Gas Co.
