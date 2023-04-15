Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Feb. 5, unless otherwise noted, include:
• Full closures in the Civic Center area (Avenue Q-11 between Sierra Highway and Ninth Street East, and Ninth Street East between avenues Q-11 and Q-12)
• Lane closures and reductions on Avenue R and/or 45th Street East for street construction
• Lane closures on Avenue R at 12th Street East for water line installation
• Lane closure on 12th Street East north of Palmdale Boulevard for water line construction
• Lane closures on Avenue S and Tierra Subida Avenue for Southern California Edison power pole work
• Lane closure on 17th Street East from Palmdale Boulevard to 500 feet north of Palmdale Boulevard for water service installation
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closure at Domenic Massari Park for Parks sports field renovations
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closure at Sam Yellen Park for Parks sports field renovations
• Intermittent parking lot, parking space and walking path closure at Rancho Vista Park for Parks Fibar installation
• Intermittent lane closure of the right westbound lane on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Fairway Drive and Sierra Commons for General Benefits tree trimming
• Intermittent lane closure of the right eastbound lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between 10th Street West and Country Club Drive for graffiti abatement
• Intermittent lane closures on 55th Street East between Avenue R-4 and Bayhurst Place for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming
• Intermittent lane and shoulder closures on Avenue R-8 between 37th and 45th streets east for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming
• Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R between Sierra Highway and 25th Street East for power pole removals by AT&T and Charter Communications
• Eastbound lane closure on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) between Country Club Drive and Fifth Street West for SCE power pole replacement between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., today
• Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12 between 10th and 12th streets east
• Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L for road work
• Lane closures and flagged traffic at 12th Street East and Avenue Q-10 for Palmdale Water District water line project.
Lancaster officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week.
The closures, in effect through Sunday, unless otherwise noted, include:
• Intermittent lane and intersection closures and detours on 10th Street West between Avenue H and Lancaster Boulevard due to Public Works Construction Project 16-004. Improvements include bulb-outs, ADA ramps, bike lanes, raised landscaped medians and street repairs
