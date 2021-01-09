LANCASTER — Lancaster’s Architectural and Design Commission approved a director’s review for a proposed Carl’s Jr. that features a new red and black urban design.
The proposed project is targeted for an approximately one-acre lot at the southeast corner of Avenue J and 20th Street East in an existing shopping center that includes an Aldi grocery store.
The proposed restaurant is one of a few new urban designs that Carl’s Jr. is trying out around the nation, planner Monique Garibay said during a presentation at Thursday’s meeting.
The exterior of the proposed drive-thru restaurant contains porcelain wall tile, an accent panel of corrugated metal, and stucco with a red and black color scheme.
“The building would complement the adjacent Pollo Loco, which is similar in design and height,” Garibay said.
Garibay added the proposed project complies with the City of Lancaster’s design guidelines,
The Commission voted 4-0 to approve the director’s review with commissioners Timothy Wiley and Richard DeSpain absent.
The proposed project will go before the Planning Commission next for consideration.
