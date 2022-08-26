LOS ANGELES — Homicides in California rose again last year — as did other violent crimes — amid rising frustration as the state’s top Democrats are seeking to keep their jobs in upcoming elections.
The state Department of Justice released its annual crime reports, Thursday, showing upticks in violent crime and property crime rates, in 2021, even as the total arrest rate decreased.
Californians across the state have been deluged with headlines about rising crime, in recent months, from rampant car break-ins and drug use in San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin district to street racing and illegal takeovers across a new $588-million bridge in Los Angeles.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta are among the Democrats facing challengers, in November, and are struggling to explain how their policies are keeping the state safe. San Francisco’s progressive district attorney was ousted from his post, in June, and George Gascón, his counterpart in LA, just survived a second recall attempt.
“We all know the gun violence epidemic plaguing communities across our nation is sickening and it’s unacceptable,” Bonta said, Monday, without addressing the increase in homicides and violent crime in his office’s reports.
Bonta was in San Diego, Monday, to tout the state’s tough gun control laws, which he says are keeping homicides from being worse. He contrasted California’s gun laws with those in red states like Florida and Texas — also favorite targets of Newsom.
There were 2,361 homicides in the California last year, surpassing 2020’s figure by more than 150 deaths, according to the reports. While the number remains far below the historic high — 4,095 homicides, in 1993 — last year was the deadliest year, since 2007.
The violent crime rate increased from 437 per 100,000 people, in 2020, to 466.2 per 100,000, in 2021. The property crime rate ticked up 3%, in 2021, after hitting a historic low, in 2020.
Meanwhile, the total arrest rate decreased — from 2,812.3 per 100,000 people, in 2020, to 2,606.3 per 100,000, in 2021 — as part of a downward trend, since 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.