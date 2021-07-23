MONTECITO, Calif. — The remains of a 17-year-old boy who went missing in a 2018 California mudslide have been found, his mother said.
John “Jack” Cantin was found within 1,000 yards of the former family home that was destroyed by the slide, Kim Cantin told KEYT-TV, which reported the story on Thursday.
The remains were found around Memorial Day. But Cantin said the discovery wasn’t made public pending a lab analysis.
The exact location where her son’s remains were found is “ sacred ground” and won’t be revealed, Cantin told the station.
In a statement, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it was reviewing a one-page report by a University of California, Santa Barbara anthropologist, Danielle Kurin, who examined the remains and said she was “over 90% certain” they are those of the missing teenager.
Coroner’s investigators are seeking Kurin’s full report and meanwhile, “the case of Jack Cantin’s disappearance remains open,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Twenty-three people died when a mudslide swept through Montecito in Santa Barbara County, a coastal area northwest of Los Angeles, on Jan. 9, 2018. During a heavy rain, mud, boulders, burned trees and debris from an earlier wildfire that had denuded mountainsides of vegetation washed downslope above the southern county community.
The remains of another victim, two-year-old Lydia Suttithepa, still haven’t been recovered.
The mudslide destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and closed a 30-mile section of US 101.
Cantin’s son and her husband, Dave, were among those killed. Cantin and her daughter, Lauren, were injured.
