The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Team is looking for a registered sex offender wanted for possession of child pornography whose last known residence was in the Antelope Valley.
Suspect Jeremy Arturo Galindo-Alvarez is still believed to be in the Antelope Valley.
He does not have a vehicle, but he previously drove a dark gray 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, the sheriff’s department reported.
Galindo-Alvarez is a male Hispanic, five feet nine inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Galindo-Alvarez contact the LA County Sheriff’s Department Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Team at 323-526-5156.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or visit their website at http:lacrimestopers.org
