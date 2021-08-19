LANCASTER — About 100 protesters carrying US flags, holding signs and shouting “hear our voice” gathered Wednesday on the sidewalk near Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office on 10th Street West north of Avenue L-8 to speak out against a vaccine mandate for Los Angeles County employees.
People lined up on the sidewalk on the west and east sides of the street, garnering honks from passing motorists.
LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis issued an executive order on Aug. 4 requiring all Los Angeles County employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, with exemptions for medical and religious purposes.
The Board of Supervisors ratified the order on Aug. 10.
“I think Kathryn Barger, we felt like she’s done a lot for us in the past,” said the protest organizer, who declined to give his name. “But then she did vote to ratify this, which kind of surprised a lot of us. We’re really wanting her to hear and see that her constituents really stand against this mandate.”
Protesters were concerned about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, citing the speed with which it was approved for use and the lack of longterm studies.
“I’m not against the vaccine. … But I’m against them forcing people to do it especially when they don’t know what the longterm effects are going to be,” the protest organizer said.
The group is also opposed to so-called vaccine passports, which provide documentation of vaccination against COVID-19.
“We don’t necessarily disagree with testing. We just disagree with mandatory vaccinations,” the protest organizer said, adding that some of the protesters have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Anders Covey, Barger’s health deputy, said the supervisor supports religious and health exemptions as well as a testing option for anyone who does not want to get vaccinated. That would allow someone to submit to regular testing to supplement the vaccine.
“Things like that are being worked out,” Covey said.
The Board is expected to hear a report at its next meeting on Aug. 24 to evaluate the legal considerations to mandate vaccines to enter public places such as restaurants or stores, and whether businesses would accept that.
