Today we present the feature that always occupied this space, on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving: The Irritation Invitational.
Beginning last year, we moved it to the Sunday before Thanksgiving because I no longer write a Tuesday column.
Today marks the 25th such column to appear on this occasion. In what is normally the season of high school and college invitational basketball tournaments, we offer one more invitational.
To fully appreciate and be grateful for all we have on Thanksgiving, we must first do a little comparison and contrast.
We compare and contrast by making a list of annoying things and putting it in the newspaper, just before Thanksgiving.
Only then can we truly realize how good we have it when we make the list of things for which we are grateful, on Thanksgiving.
This column combines aspects of the monthly Outrage Column and the occasional columns of one-line random thoughts.
I’m not sure, but I think a few names have made the list all 25 years: true champions of irritation.
To this year’s list:
LeBron James. Resurging COVID-19 numbers. Media outlets that flood the airwaves with lies and then relish covering the division those lies create among the public. Irritating indeed.
The star player for the Los Angeles Lakers. Jen Psaki. Lack of rain. Alec Baldwin, whom I always thought would end up killing someone because of his temper tantrums, not his recklessness.
Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy, aka Donald Trump’s lapdog. Rachel Maddow. Tucker Carlson. Madison Cawthorne. Adam Schiff. The Squad.
Facebook’s ridiculously transparent PR efforts to fool the public into thinking the company cares one iota about its users. Masks. Arguments over masks. The California Legislature, which has failed to build the water storage facilities we voted for.
Christmas music before Thanksgiving. Gas prices. Republicans in Congress. Democrats in Congress. The vacillating, incompetent CDC.
Robocalls (a perennial award winner). Jane Fonda (another perennial honoree). The sanctimony that flows from celebrities at any of their silly awards shows. Al Gore.
Desert dumpers. The politicization of sports. People who harass overworked employees at understaffed businesses. Joe Biden, who told us he would unite us and proceeded to be as divisive as the last president. Road diets.
Rudy Giuliani, who was venerated as America’s Mayor until he got involved with Donald Trump. The “journalists” (not commentators or opinion writers, mind you, but reporters and editors) who literally say objectivity is archaic.
Illegal fireworks, which (knock wood) have not lasted all throughout 2021, perhaps one blessing of the supply chain crisis. Sean Hannity.
Chris Cuomo. Andrew Cuomo. Gavin Newsom, who, with Andrew Cuomo out of the picture, now stands alone as America’s Worst Governor. The Medium Speed Rail Boondoggle. Inflation.
George “Train Wreck” Gascón, district attorney of Los Angeles County, who never met a criminal he didn’t like. Barbra Streisand. (Congrats, Babs, on 25 straight years!)
Well, there you have it: the 2021 list. No doubt I’ve forgotten a few (hundred) things we could add. Or I could have just written “2021” 600 times.
Nonetheless, there’s a certain cathartic element to a listing of irritations.
Now, we’ll see you back here on Thursday for the annual Thanksgiving Gratitude List.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
