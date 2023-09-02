Prep calendar

TODAY IN THE VALLEY
CROSS COUNTRY
- Paraclete, Quartz Hill at Cool Breeze Invitational at Pomona Fairplex, TBA
FOOTBALL
- Rosamond at Big Bear, 1:30 p.m.
TUESDAY IN THE VALLEY
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
- Palmdale at Santa Monica, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
- Saugus vs. Quartz Hill at Rancho Vista GC, 1:30 p.m.
- Eastside, Knight at Rancho Vista GC, 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
- Paraclete at Rosamond, 1 p.m.
- Burroughs (Ridgecrest) vs. Lancaster at AVC, 3 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Mammoth at Rosamond, 4 p.m.
- Baker at Mojave, 4 p.m.
- Desert Christian at Faith Baptist, 4:30 p.m.
- The Palmdale Aerospace Academy at St. Monica Academy, 5 p.m.
- California City at Boron, 5 p.m.
- Desert at Frazier Mountain, 5 p.m.
- Lancaster Baptist at Vasquez, 5:30 p.m.
- Eastside at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.
- Littlerock at Highland, 5:30 p.m.
- Knight at Palmdale, 5:30 p.m.
- Lancaster at Quartz Hill, 5:30 p.m.
- La Salle at Paraclete, 6 p.m.
