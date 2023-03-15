TODAY IN THE VALLEY
BASEBALL
- Lancaster at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.
- Knight at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.
- Littlerock at Highland, 3:15 p.m.
- Antelope Valley at Eastside, 3:15 p.m.
- Serra vs. Paraclete at The Hangar, 4 p.m.
- Desert Christian at Santa Clarita Christian, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
- Lancaster vs. Quartz Hill at Marie Kerr Park, 3:30 p.m.
- Palmdale vs. Knight at DryTown Pool, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
- Littlerock, Quartz Hill at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.
- Eastside at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Highland, Knight, Lancaster at Quartz Hill High School, 3:15 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Palmdale Academy at Vasquez, 4 p.m.
- Littlerock at Eastside, 5 p.m.
- Lancaster at Palmdale, 5 p.m.
- Antelope Valley at Knight, 5 p.m.
- Highland at Quartz Hill, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY IN THE VALLEY
BASEBALL
- Lancaster Baptist at Trinity Classical Academy, 2:30 p.m.
- St. Monica Academy at Vasquez, 3:15 p.m.
- Hesperia Christian at Boron, 3:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Quartz Hill at Lancaster, noon
- Rosamond at Mira Monte Tournament, 1 p.m.
- Palmdale at Knight, 3:15 p.m.
- Highland at Littlerock, 3:15 p.m.
- Eastside at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Desert Christian at Faith Baptist, 3:15 p.m.
- Paraclete at St. Joseph (Lakewood), 3:15 p.m.
- California City vs. Foothill (Bakersfield) at Mira Monte Tournament, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
- Antelope Valley, Highland, Palmdale, Eastside at Crystalaire Country Club, 1:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
- Antelope Valley vs. Eastside at Eastside Pool, 3:30 p.m.
- Highland vs. Littlerock at Marie Kerr Pool, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
- Quartz Hill vs. Littlerock at Palmdale High, 3:15 p.m.
- Antelope Valley vs. Lancaster at AVC, 3:15 p.m.
- Knight vs. Eastside at AVHS, 3:15 p.m.
- Palmdale vs. Highland at QHHS, 3:15 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Vasquez at Rosamond, 4 p.m.
- Santa Clarita Christian at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 4 p.m.
- Desert Christian at Trinity Classical Academy, 5 p.m.
- Paraclete at La Salle, 5 p.m.
- Valencia at Quartz Hill, 5:30 p.m.
