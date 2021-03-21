SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe police arrested a California man they say was shot by police Friday after he fired at officers with an assault-style rifle when they responded to reports of an attempted break-in at a hotel-resort.
Joseph Hill of Orangevale was in stable condition at a local hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, South Lake Tahoe Police said in a statement Friday afternoon.
He was arrested after a two hour standoff that began when police responded at about 3 a.m. to a report of a man trying to break into a room at Three Peaks Resort, police said.
An unidentified officer had come under fire from an assault-style weapon before he returned fire and hit the suspect, police said.
No one else was hurt.
