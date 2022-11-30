PALMDALE — Many schools have marching bands, but Palmdale Academy Charter School is the only local high school with a mariachi band.
The band and school are in their second year.
Students play the traditional mariachi instruments — trumpets; violins; vihuela; a guitar-like instrument with five strings; a guitar; and a guitarrón, a large, six-string bass guitar. Some of the students also sing.
The band is so popular there is a waiting list for students interested in joining.
“It’s only as many instruments as I have,” Stacy Lopez, the charter school’s founding music teacher, said.
The mariachi band has 30 intermediate players who perform. They wear fitted black and gold costumes. There are about 60 beginning mariachi students. Lopez also teaches orchestra. She has 21 intermediate, or performing, students and 30 beginning orchestra students.
She previously taught mariachi for three years at Palmdale School District’s two dual immersion schools, Dos Caminos and Los Amigos. Lopez played the vihuela in an all-girl mariachi band.
“When I saw the position open for the high school, I could have designed however I wanted to,” Lopez said. “If there was someone interested in a marching band, it would have been a marching band program.”
When Lopez talked to Principal Kathya Arriaran Buono, she told her she wanted to focus on mariachi and orchestra.
Lopez introduced the students to the mariachi instruments, last year. She played the instruments and showed them videos. The students then ranked their top three instruments. Three students — freshman Karlita Zavala, who plays the guitar; sophomore Giovany Tovar, who plays the violin; and sophomore Mikhail Clark, who plays the trumpet — also sing.
“My singers, they’re naturals,” Lopez said. “The singers are very dedicated. They go home and practice with their parents. Especially their grandparents and parents are the ones who know the music; they get to know the emotion and how to express that.”
Tovar sings songs by Vicente Fernández, the popular Mexican singer who died, last year. He started playing the violin in orchestra in the sixth grade. He considered joining the charter school’s orchestra, last year, as a freshman.
“My parents gave me the idea of learning mariachi, so I joined,” Tovar said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”
Singing makes him happy. He also finds it comforting, though he admits he gets nervous when singing in front of an audience.
“Once you take that first step it’s like it fades away, you don’t feel as nervous anymore and then you just go with it,” he said. “It’s a really fun experience and I’m glad I took the path I’m on now.”
Sophomore Rebeca Flores is the only female trumpet player in the band.
“I joined at first for extra practice because I started playing in fifth grade,” she said. “It’s fun; I enjoy it.”
Flores likes the way the music sounds.
“The trumpets because it makes is more lively,” she said when asked what she most liked about mariachi.
Sophomore Tomiwa Lawal, who moved to the United States from Nigeria, five years ago, is in his second year playing the violin.
“I wanted to join this because it’s always nice to try something new,” he said. “I always wanted to play an instrument. I actually like it and also the violin, it’s pretty cool.”
The mariachi band has performed at two Palmdale School District ribbon-cutting events. They are available for other events, Lopez said.
“Since 2014 when I was appointed Palmdale School District superintendent, the Latino parents have requested programs that teach their children more of their rich culture, language and heritage, Superintendent Raul Maldonado said. “Eight years ago, the District English Learner Advisory Council requested a mariachi program. I began requesting donations for mariachi instruments. It’s been a long road, but today we can celebrate that Palmdale School District is one of the few districts in the State of California with a mariachi academy. The mariachi academy is part of the Palmdale PROMISE.”
