Most Popular
Articles
- Lottery results, July 1, 2021
- Summer Beach Bus to Santa Monica scheduled to begin July 3
- Armed robbery in Hollywood Hills erupts in deadly gunbattle
- High-speed rail route EIR finished
- Two men killed at Lancaster auto shop
- Wilk wants statewide approach vs. pot farms
- 15,000 plants seized in raid on illegal California marijuana farm
- Teachers joining space telescope crew
- Numerous AV College construction projects near completion
- Flag-raising ceremony planned in Quartz Hill
Images
Videos
Commented
- Herd immunity elusive for Lancaster (3)
- ‘Pure business’ at US-Russia summit (2)
- Capitol charges roil far-right groups (2)
- Biden opens overseas trip with boast (2)
- State offers digital record of Coronavirus vaccination (1)
- Vets finally get their own homes (1)
- Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain (1)
- County clerks: Don’t hold recall before mid-September (1)
- Board votes down Barger’s motion (1)
- California Democrats again seek to alter recall laws (1)
- Biden justifies more spending (1)
- Infrastructure deal is back on track after walk-back (1)
- Catholic bishops hope to rebuke some politicians (1)
- Chicago police: Two dead in separate shootings (1)
- Black drug overdose deaths soar (1)
- AP: Stolen military guns used in crimes (1)
- Tesla Touts the Fastest Production Car Ever (1)
- 11 US mayors commit to develop reparations pilot projects (1)
- Newsom sues to get party ID on recall ballot (1)
- Trump’s grievances cloud GOP agenda (1)
- Madeline Davis, who spoke to the nation as a lesbian, has died (1)
- Trump’s grip on GOP sparks fears (1)
- Vaccinated or not, California workers may keep masks on (1)
- Californians may be asked to conserve power amid heat wave (1)
- Gov. Newsom assaulted by ‘aggressive’ man on street (1)
- California lawmakers planning to remove ‘he’ from state laws (1)
- Warsaw gay pride parade back after backlash, pandemic break (1)
- Families of missing visit collapse site (1)
- GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks (1)
- AVC reaffirms commitment to diversity (1)
- Biden urges G-7 leaders to compete with China (1)
- Chauvin gets 22½ years in prison (1)
- G7: Biden, Johnson strike warm tone (1)
- Background checks blocked record high gun sales (1)
- French leader Macron slapped in town visit (1)
- Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant (1)
- Probe opened in seizure of Dems’ data (1)
- North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US (1)
- No bail for man accused of road rage murder (1)
- Senate confirms geneticist Lander as Biden science adviser (1)
- Tabloid awarded $100,000 in attorneys’ fees in Hill case (1)
- State to pay $2M church legal fees over closures (1)
- G-7 leaders agree on vaccines and China (1)
- Harris turns focus to address migration during Mexico trip (1)
- Biden’s anti-crime effort takes on lawless gun dealers (1)
- Newsom won’t yet abandon virus ‘state of emergency’ (1)
- Biden objects to raising gas tax (1)
- Today in history, June 7, 2021 (1)
- Presidency recognizes Juneteenth as a holiday (1)
- State budget looks back to time before pandemic (1)
- Biden announces infrastructure agreement (1)
- Harris to visit US-Mexico border area (1)
- Video: Victorville deputy kicked suspect in head (1)
- Feds: Capitol rioter used charity to promote violence (1)
- Taliban fighters take key Afghan district (1)
- Harris visits Latin America to talk migration, corruption (1)
- State appeals court ruling upending assault weapons ban (1)
- AP Exclusive: Diplomats say that China is bullying Ukraine (1)
- Teaching: Most difficult, most rewarding job (1)
- Japan: Ties with Taiwan are only unofficial (1)
- California hate crime up 31% in 2020, led by anti-Black bias (1)
- High court still has prominent cases it could add (1)
- Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears (1)
- Children grapple with return from pandemic (1)
- Iran’s largest warship catches fire, sinks (1)
- Homicides are up, but GOP misleads with claims about blame (1)
- State travel to Florida, four other states banned (1)
- Putin chafes at America (1)
- Three Honolulu police officers facing charges (1)
- Blaming the media is no way to get things done (1)
- House to probe Capitol riot (1)
- Biden has maintained Putin skepticism (1)
- Judge overturns state’s 32-year ban on assault weapons (1)
- Military leaders wary of policy changes (1)
Newsletters
