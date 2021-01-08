PALMDALE — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle collision at 6:25 p.m. on 10th Street West south of Avenue N-8.
The initial investigation shows that a 25-year-old man was driving north in the right lane of 10th Street West. He was the only occupant in the 2003 Chevrolet. He collided with a male pedestrian who was walking north in the same lane.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian was fatally injured. This is an ongoing investigation. Neither the victim nor the driver of the Chevrolet was identified in the news release from Palmdale Station.
10th Street West was closed to routine traffic between Avenue O and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) until approximately 11 p.m. while the incident was being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
