Paraclete wins Faith Baptist Holiday Classic

CANOGA PARK — The Paraclete boys basketball team won the Faith Baptist Holiday Classic championship title on Thursday night when Viewpoint had to pull out of the contest because of COVID issues.
Granada Hills stepped in to give the Spirits a game and played well. But Paraclete pulled through with a 52-47 victory.
“We didn’t have our best tonight,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “But you have to give Granada Hills credit, they played really well.”
The Spirits (13-2) pushed their lead to double digits multiple times, but Granada Hills kept fighting back.
Chelette said he was proud of his players for pulling through the adversity and holding on to their lead.
Mister Burnside, who scored 16 points for the Spirits, was named the tournament MVP.
Amari Robinson led Paraclete with 23 points, including six straight 3-pointers in the first half. He was named to the all-tournament team.
Luke Cramer added 16 points for the Spirits.
Paraclete will try its hand at another tournament title next week as the Spirits compete in the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament. Their first game is against Buena on Monday.
