PALMDALE — A series of projects is set to revitalize Palmdale’s Civic Center neighborhood, including a complete revamp of Melville J. Courson Park, the city’s oldest.
City leaders gathered, Wednesday, in Courson Park to celebrate the projects that they believe will create a much more walkable, enjoyable neighborhood for residents and visitors alike.
“I am beyond excited to be here, this morning, to celebrate all that lies ahead, with this park and the surrounding streets and areas downtown,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “This stuff did not happen overnight; it’s been years and years and years in the making.”
Some improvements were made with the addition of Legacy Commons for Active Seniors and the Courson Arts Colony, but those are just the start.
“It’s amazing when you look at the transformation in the last few years,” Hofbauer said.
The park itself is scheduled to undergo a complete renovation, thanks to a $4.15 million state grant.
The Courson Park redesign was guided through community workshops. It will include construction of a new bandstand/stage, challenge course, fitness zone, plaza/gathering space, walk and running paths with exercise stations, a shaded group picnic pavilion and an additional playground.
Public art, including a mural and other opportunities, is included, along with restrooms and improvements to walkways, picnic areas, fencing, landscape and lighting.
“We really want to make sure that we improve the quality of life for our residents. To me, that is done through exceptional recreational facilities like this,” Councilmember Juan Carrillo said.
Detail design work will take approximately a year, with construction anticipated to be completed, in November 2024, at the earliest, Project Manager Ulises Gonzalez said.
All around the park, streets projects will improve access, with special consideration for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Work has already begun between avenues Q-12 and R, between 10th and 12th streets east, which will see street and parkway improvements to eliminate sidewalk gaps and provide safe passage from residential areas to Tumbleweed Elementary School and Courson Park.
This $1.6 million project is primarily funded through federal Community Development Block Grants, with the remaining from 1990’s Proposition C.
The Civic Center Complete Streets project will improve Ninth and 10th streets east between avenues Q-9 and Q-12. This will mean enhanced crosswalks, sidewalk “bump outs” which are designed to slow traffic, bike lanes, roundabouts and other updated traffic control devices.
This $7.6 million project is funded through $1.4 million in Caltrans Active Transportation state grant funds, as well as gas tax, Measure R and Measure M funding.
“I look forward to our campus being fully walkable from City Hall all the way to Courson Park and what that means for future events,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said.
At the far south end of the neighborhood, the Avenue R Complete Streets project is readying to start construction, this fall. This $20 million-dollar project, stretching from Sierra Highway to 25th Street East, will include widening Avenue R to five lanes, with a center left-turn lane, extend sidewalks for the entire length, add bike lanes in each direction, enhanced crosswalks, curb ramps and bus turnouts.
Along with the street and park projects, city officials are also investigating ways to expand the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, at 10th East and Avenue Q-12, including a possible relocation.
