Palmdale animals — Greysin

Animal ID No.: A5471881
Animal name: Greysin
Greysin is a two-year-old gray altered female Pitbull that was brought to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as an owner surrender on April 9. Her previous owner said she loves to escape their yard. Greysin is a friendly dog that allows being handled and seeks attention from her handler. She showed a gentle and dainty play style and was social with people and other dogs. She is easy to leash and take out of her kennel. During her play yard time, she was standing at the gate with concerned eyes, a tucked tail and a low body as the runner approached. The runner opened the gate and was able to loop leash her easily. She walked slowly behind the runner and would flinch with any loud noises on the way to the catch pen. She entered the pen and approached the fence with concerned eyes and tense body. There were no dogs to greet at the fence and she began to sniff the air. She was wary of the runner as she placed the collar and leash around her neck. She walked back up to the fence and exchanged good greetings with a female Pitbull and male Pitbull. She entered the yard and was surrounded by the other dogs as the sniffed her body. She was tense but tolerated their presence. After a few seconds, she walked away and began to explore. A playful female Shepherd came up to her quickly. She was relaxed with soft eyes as they began to sniff each other. She began to roam the yard with the other dogs. Greysin needs a family that can give her time and make her feel she belongs. She needs patience and care. She is available to a home with middle school-aged children and is also recommended to be in a home with calm dogs. To meet Greysin, use the link and follow the instructions on how to self-schedule a visit at the center: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/
