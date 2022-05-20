Animal ID No.: A5473520
Animal name: Coop
Coop is a two-year-old white altered male American Bulldog mix that was brought to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray. He was nervous when he first came but allowed being examined by the medical staff. He was quiet and seem to be nervous. He is tolerant being around people and non-reactive around other dogs. Coop was easy to leash out of his kennel but was still showing some concerns. During his play yard time, Coop was at the front of the kennel as the runner approached. He approached with a tense body, alert ears, a low tail wag and concerned eyes. The runner had to verbally coax him in order to leash him. He walked beside the runner with no pull on the leash. In the catch pen, he was easily collared and leashed and when the pen was opened for him to go inside the play yard, he had an open mouth pant, concerned eyes, neutral ears and a low tail. He became timid when approached at the fence. When he entered the yard, he was quickly approached by a tricolor Shepherd. He became tense and began to drool. He tolerated others sniffing his body, then he walked away and the group began to trail him. He maintained his distance from the higher-energy dogs, staying on the outsides of the yard. He approached an older Bulldog in the yard and exchanged a good greeting. After a few minutes, he became slightly interested in the play that was going on in the yard but did not participate. He began to seek other dogs in the yard and greet them. A play style was not observed. Coop is recommended in a home with high school-aged children and is required to be in a home with calm dogs. To meet Coop, use the link and follow the instructions on how to self-schedule a visit at the center: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/
