The election-anxiety levels among many Americans are causing similar mental disruptions all around the tightly interconnected world.
Four Washington Post reporters have been testing the anxiety temperatures among residents of many of the globe’s countries.
Trump’s premature victory claim, unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and the threat of legal challenges continue to overshadow the drawn-out vote count.
America’s indecision has met with deep unease around the globe over what lies ahead for the U.S. political process — and more than a little glee from our nation’s traditional adversaries.
The stock markets around the world seemed to be holding up on Thursday despite the uncertainty. Asian markets closed up across the board Wednesday and European indexes broadly advanced.
Trump’s surprisingly strong showing, despite mishandling the Coronavirus pandemic, has left many foreign observers bewildered and asking whether Trumpism is here to stay.
Deepening divisions worry US allies and friends, but France’s foreign minister said he has “faith in US institutions validating the results of the election.”
Amid the slow count, America’s global image as a traditional model for other democracies to emulate has taken yet another battering, especially among its allies around the globe.
In Japan, our World War II horrifically deadly enemy, is now America’s closest ally in Asia and a country whose postwar constitution was largely written by Americans, US election updates dominated TV news.
The Mainichi newspaper said the events even called into question “the intrinsic value of democracy,” adding that “responsibility for fanning the divide and amplifying the confusion lies with Mr. Trump.”
The National, one of the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned English-language dailies, lamented the divisions in the United States amid the pandemic, economic crisis and not the elections.
France offered a hopeful assessment on Thursday, saying the United States’ strong democratic values would ensure the correct results.
In Britain, some commentators responded with fury — with the left-leaning Daily Mirror calling Trump “a liar and a cheat until the bitter end” — while other papers turned to humor, especially over the slow pace of counting votes. The front page of the Metro newspaper read: “Make America Wait Again.”
Governments across Asia have largely refrained from meaningful comment, preferring to wait until one candidate has conceded defeat.
In New Zealand, where progressive leader Jainda Ardern just secured a second term after effectively stamping out the Coronavirus in the country.
American ought to sign up for classes right away.
