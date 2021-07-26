The pandemic drove many women out of the US workforce. The question is will they return to jobs now as conditions improve?
Nearly 1.8 million women are grappling with whether to return to work in a greatly different landscape — one where some jobs have disappeared, others are vulnerable to automation and nearly all involve some level of health risk.
Returning to work after so many months at home also mean, for many mothers, finding a new form of childcare and giving up the additional time spent with families and kids that the pandemic provided.
Overall, 57.5 percent of women aged 20 and older were participating in the US labor force in June — down from 59.2 percent in February 2020 and the level that, even after months of improvement, is still the lowest in more than 30 years.
The writer, Megan Cassella, uses Sandee Barrick as a model. Barrick was making a six-figure salary as a salesperson when she quit her job in December 2019 to move to North Carolina. She planned to return to work as soon as she got settled.
Mothers across the income spectrum have been forced to take on additional childcare responsibilities as schools and daycare have closed.
Barrick and her husband downsized significantly in their move from Ohio to North Carolina and the lower mortgage payment is part of the reason she’s been able to stay at home.
Economists are warning that failing to get women back to work would have detrimental effects on the broader economy.
Every 10 percent increase in women working is associated with a 5 percent increase in wages for all other workers as an overall labor force productivity increases, one University of Akron economist found.
Women make up about 27 percent of the US workforce, but 51 percent of the overall population.
Data showing so many women on the sidelines has amped up pressure on Congress and the Biden administration to funnel new federal government money into the child care industry and to enact benefits, including paid family leave.
Employers, too, are wielding calls to allow for more flexible hours and more remote work — two changes that experts expect would particularly benefit women.
And equalizing employment across gender would have added almost $500 billion to US GDP in 2019, the Federal Bank of San Francisco concluded in a report earlier this year.
There are many good reasons why women should return for their own good and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.